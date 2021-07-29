John Menzies’ (MNZS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

John Menzies (LON:MNZS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.73% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

John Menzies stock traded up GBX 8.40 ($0.11) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 335.40 ($4.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,703. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 318.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. John Menzies has a 52-week low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 365.65 ($4.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £308.21 million and a PE ratio of -2.22.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

