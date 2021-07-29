Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 158.40 ($2.07). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 155.80 ($2.04), with a volume of 507,206 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of £695.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 168.55.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

