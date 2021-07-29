JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of JOST Werke AG (ETR:JST) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €52.60 ($61.88) and last traded at €51.50 ($60.59). 16,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 35,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at €51.20 ($60.24).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JST. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €62.20 ($73.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €52.41. The company has a market cap of $750.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

