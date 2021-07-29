JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Hits New 1-Year High at $678.00

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 678 ($8.86) and last traded at GBX 677.10 ($8.85), with a volume of 73827 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 673 ($8.79).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 651.94. The stock has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 6.17. The company has a current ratio of 68.19, a quick ratio of 68.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

In other news, insider Alan Collins bought 52 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 643 ($8.40) per share, for a total transaction of £334.36 ($436.84).

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

