JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys Shares of 1,176 Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 347,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after acquiring an additional 129,945 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 33,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.07. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54.

