JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $42,000 Stock Position in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) by 130.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Manning & Napier were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Manning & Napier by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MN stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 3.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98. Manning & Napier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 11.06%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%.

About Manning & Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

