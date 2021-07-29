JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 404.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 18,374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKF opened at $49.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.32. iShares MSCI BRIC ETF has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $60.41.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

