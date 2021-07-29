JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SHLAF has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $310.07.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.05. Schindler has a 52 week low of $249.25 and a 52 week high of $326.70.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

