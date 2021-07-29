JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 4,360 Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter worth $1,053,000.

Shares of BOIL opened at $41.70 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $49.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.96.

