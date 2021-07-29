JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 4,360 Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL)

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter worth $1,053,000.

Shares of BOIL opened at $41.70 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $49.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.96.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.