JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 72,562 Shares of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) by 87.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Repro Med Systems were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Repro Med Systems by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Repro Med Systems by 551.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Repro Med Systems in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Repro Med Systems by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Repro Med Systems by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James M. Beck sold 21,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $98,503.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,996 shares in the company, valued at $231,481.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Repro Med Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repro Med Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of KRMD stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.03. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $153.94 million, a PE ratio of -49.42 and a beta of 0.50.

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

