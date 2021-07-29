JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) to “Overweight”

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $87.98 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PDYPY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. HSBC upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.99.

Shares of PDYPY opened at $88.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.35. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $71.58 and a 12 month high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

