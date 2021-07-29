Juniper Networks, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.
Juniper Networks has raised its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $26.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $29.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
In other Juniper Networks news, CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $61,370.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $954,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,742 shares of company stock worth $1,896,221. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.22.
About Juniper Networks
Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.
Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.