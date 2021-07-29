Juniper Networks, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Juniper Networks has raised its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $26.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $29.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Juniper Networks news, CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $61,370.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $954,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,742 shares of company stock worth $1,896,221. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.22.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

