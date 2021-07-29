Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on September 22nd

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Juniper Networks has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

JNPR stock opened at $26.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $29.08.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $156,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $954,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,221 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

