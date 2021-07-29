Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 286.80 ($3.75). Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at GBX 283.40 ($3.70), with a volume of 364,442 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 281.15. The company has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67.

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Roger Yates purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £532,000 ($695,061.41).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

