Kaizen Financial Strategies Sells 1,300 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Kaizen Financial Strategies lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $84.56. 41,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,890,077. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.86. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.