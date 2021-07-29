KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $596.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will post $596.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $609.10 million and the lowest is $586.60 million. KAR Auction Services reported sales of $419.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 49.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 50.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

Shares of NYSE:KAR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.47. 1,642,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,896. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 823.50, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

