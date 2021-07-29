Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of disposable foodservice products and related items. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The company also offers customized solutions, including new product development and design, printing and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. is based in CHINO, Calif. “

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KRT. Truist initiated coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial began coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.86.

Shares of KRT stock opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. Karat Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.67 million. Research analysts forecast that Karat Packaging will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karat Packaging (KRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.