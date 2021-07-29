KardiaChain (KAI) Price Hits $0.0748 on Major Exchanges

KardiaChain (CURRENCY:KAI) traded 36.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. During the last seven days, KardiaChain has traded up 42.2% against the US dollar. One KardiaChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0748 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges. KardiaChain has a total market capitalization of $195.47 million and $4.84 million worth of KardiaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00036975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00100351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00123083 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,852.67 or 0.99729486 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002527 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.76 or 0.00787670 BTC.

KardiaChain Coin Profile

KardiaChain’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. KardiaChain’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,613,000,000 coins. The official website for KardiaChain is www.kardiachain.io . KardiaChain’s official Twitter account is @KardiaChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KardiaChain is https://reddit.com/r/KardiaChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KardiaChain is a public blockchain focused on Interoperability, leading the race towards blockchain adoption in Vietnam by providing hybrid blockchain solution/infrastructure for major enterprises and government bodies. “

KardiaChain Coin Trading

