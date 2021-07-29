KB Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $43,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.92. 129,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,446,374. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $74.65. The company has a market capitalization of $83.15 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.81.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.26.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

