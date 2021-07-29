KB Financial Partners LLC Invests $750,000 in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.3% of KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several research firms have commented on FB. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.35.

NASDAQ FB traded down $12.79 on Thursday, hitting $360.49. 915,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,689,670. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $377.55. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $341.35.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,544 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total transaction of $487,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,751.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,402,070 shares of company stock worth $807,269,557. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.