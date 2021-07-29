KB Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 8,838 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.94. 869,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,086,811. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The firm has a market cap of $269.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

