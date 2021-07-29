KB Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,323 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.63. The stock had a trading volume of 344,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,707,598. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $217.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $52.62 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

