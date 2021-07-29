KBR (NYSE:KBR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.97 billion.

KBR stock opened at $39.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 72.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.20. KBR has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $42.71.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. KBR had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.55.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,881.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

