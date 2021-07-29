KBR (NYSE:KBR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.97 billion.
KBR stock opened at $39.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 72.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.20. KBR has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $42.71.
KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. KBR had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.55.
In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,881.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
KBR Company Profile
KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
