Keep Network (KEEP) Market Capitalization Hits $140.84 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $140.84 million and approximately $5.36 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Keep Network

Keep Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 559,341,573 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

