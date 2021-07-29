KeyCorp Boosts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $360.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carvana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carvana from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $304.15.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of CVNA opened at $339.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.52 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $148.49 and a fifty-two week high of $344.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.64.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.93, for a total transaction of $46,179.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,496,824.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.65, for a total value of $14,682,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,548 shares in the company, valued at $748,220.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,501,821 shares of company stock worth $436,735,244 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Claar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.