KeyCorp Comments on C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

CHRW stock opened at $88.51 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $106.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $365,535.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.