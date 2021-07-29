KeyCorp Weighs in on Packaging Co. of America’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.11.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PKG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $138.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 16,373 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1,030.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

