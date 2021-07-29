Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 165.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. On average, analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:KRP opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $716.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.68%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KRP. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.10 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.85.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $41,479.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,653.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

