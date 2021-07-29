Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $135.69. 30,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,114. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

