Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,031 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 60.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 29.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,367,000 after purchasing an additional 80,718 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $1,948,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 213.3% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 127,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,743,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,232,150 shares of company stock valued at $436,297,148 in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $137.78 on Thursday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.21 and a 1 year high of $153.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.18, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XPO shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.96.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

