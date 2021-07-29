Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,735,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $113.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.70. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 88.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

