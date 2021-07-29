Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ITW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.47.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $225.83 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.54 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The company has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.