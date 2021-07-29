Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,569,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,026,000 after acquiring an additional 554,884 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,817,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,952,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,010,000 after buying an additional 320,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,756,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,844,000 after buying an additional 236,588 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,381,000 after buying an additional 2,188,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $303,424.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,411.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,080 shares of company stock worth $2,485,154 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.39.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.50 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.04.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

