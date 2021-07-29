Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Announces Earnings Results

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%.

Shares of NYSE KGC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,711,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,876,827. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 7.79%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.