Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €113.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €113.00 ($132.94) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €87.50 ($102.94).

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €88.66 ($104.31) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €89.44. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

