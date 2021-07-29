Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stake Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 78.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 193,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,030 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $11,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth $34,599,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $348,419,000 after acquiring an additional 376,614 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 96.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,495,000 after acquiring an additional 264,837 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the first quarter worth $13,384,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 420.4% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 194,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,722,000 after acquiring an additional 157,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEX. G.Research downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

KEX stock opened at $59.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,652,750.00. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $208,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,594 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.