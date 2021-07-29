Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 54,762 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,815,815 shares.The stock last traded at $42.15 and had previously closed at $39.81.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KL. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.14.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

