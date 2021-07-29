Knowles (NYSE:KN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna

Knowles (NYSE:KN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Susquehanna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KN. TheStreet cut shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Knowles stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.07. The stock had a trading volume of 37,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,218. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.90, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.78. Knowles has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 5.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knowles will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $136,383.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,428.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Knowles during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 827,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 16,197 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

