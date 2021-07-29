Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.60

Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €31.60 ($37.18) and last traded at €30.85 ($36.29), with a volume of 49343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €29.80 ($35.06).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SKB shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Koenig & Bauer in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Koenig & Bauer alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $509.79 million and a P/E ratio of -5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €27.95.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Koenig & Bauer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koenig & Bauer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.