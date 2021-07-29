KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KONE Oyj from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Monday. HSBC raised KONE Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Danske raised KONE Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

Shares of KNYJY stock opened at $41.20 on Monday. KONE Oyj has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.06.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 9.91%.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.