Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PHG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Koninklijke Philips from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.32.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 6.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at $4,789,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 15.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 18.7% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 67,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

