Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
PHG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Koninklijke Philips from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.
Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.32.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at $4,789,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 15.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 18.7% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 67,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.79% of the company’s stock.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
