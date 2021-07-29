Koninklijke Philips’ (PHG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PHG has been the topic of several other reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Koninklijke Philips from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

NYSE:PHG opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.32. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 6.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 13,711 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 894.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 203,843 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 190.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.6% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

