Koninklijke Philips’ (PHG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
PHG has been the topic of several other reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Koninklijke Philips from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.
NYSE:PHG opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.32. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $61.23.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 13,711 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 894.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 203,843 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 190.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.6% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.79% of the company’s stock.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
