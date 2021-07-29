Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of KOSS opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.00 and a beta of -2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42. Koss has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $127.45.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Thomas L. Doerr sold 3,333 shares of Koss stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $62,760.39. Also, VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 8,133 shares of Koss stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $243,990.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,920,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,466 shares of company stock worth $2,647,690 over the last three months. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Koss by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koss in the first quarter worth about $999,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koss in the first quarter worth about $766,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Koss in the first quarter worth about $691,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Koss in the first quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

