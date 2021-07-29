Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $200.47 Million

Analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) will report $200.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $197.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $203.73 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported sales of $170.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year sales of $837.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $830.00 million to $849.59 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $946.29 million, with estimates ranging from $910.00 million to $975.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $27.38. 1,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,405. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $240,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $189,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 320,883 shares in the company, valued at $8,702,346.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,416 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,518. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,241,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008,406 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,882,000 after buying an additional 613,944 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,366,000 after buying an additional 778,794 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,534,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,151,000 after buying an additional 218,784 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,966,000 after buying an additional 137,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.