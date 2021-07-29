Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DNUT. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Krispy Kreme presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 20.65.

DNUT opened at 15.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Krispy Kreme has a fifty-two week low of 15.50 and a fifty-two week high of 21.69.

In other Krispy Kreme news, Chairman Olivier Goudet bought 294,118 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 16.02 per share, for a total transaction of 4,711,770.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 5,882,353 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 16.02 per share, for a total transaction of 94,235,295.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

