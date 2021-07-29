Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2021

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kubota from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Nomura lowered Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Kubota stock opened at $105.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.74. Kubota has a 1-year low of $71.15 and a 1-year high of $125.81.

About Kubota

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Analyst Recommendations for Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.