Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kubota from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Nomura lowered Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Kubota stock opened at $105.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.74. Kubota has a 1-year low of $71.15 and a 1-year high of $125.81.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

