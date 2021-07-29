L.B. Foster (FSTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $116.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.79 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 3.83%. On average, analysts expect L.B. Foster to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FSTR stock opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $192.22 million, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.04. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

