L Brands (NYSE:LB) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.200-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of LB traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.43. 69,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,321,515. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.36. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.75. L Brands has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $78.67.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LB shares. Barclays lifted their price target on L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underperformer rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.74.

In other L Brands news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,037,554 shares of company stock worth $2,008,333,277. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

