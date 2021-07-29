Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. Lam Research updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $7.600-$8.600 EPS.

Shares of LRCX traded down $15.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $619.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,907,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,188. The company’s fifty day moving average is $631.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $292.28 and a 52-week high of $673.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.05.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

