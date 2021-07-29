Lamden (TAU) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $77,949.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a market cap of $7.03 million and approximately $77,949.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0494 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00009814 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000446 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

